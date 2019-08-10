Sausage quiche squares

1 lb. pork sausage

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 4-oz can chopped green chilies

1 tbsp. minced jalapeño pepper

10 large eggs

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. pepper

In a large skillet, cook the sausage and drain.

Place in a lightly sprayed 9x13 baking dish. Layer with cheeses, onion, chilies and jalapeños.

In bowl, beat the eggs and seasonings. Pour over the cheese and other ingredients. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 18-22 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes and cut into 1-inch squares.

Makes about 6 dozen.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.