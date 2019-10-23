While one can order customized Christmas cards from a hundred places or more online, there is something special about a card that one actually made themselves. Whether individuals make them alone or with the children, taking the time to actually create a card with one’s own hands can be part Christmas craft and part relaxation or memory making.

Now there are a number of fancy machines on the market that will do all of the cutting for you including the Cricut or the Silhouette, but they are not needed. Just a quick look around the house will probably turn up all of the stuff you need to create a lovely card without breaking the bank or adding another room to the house for craft supplies.

For instance, a couple of biscuit cutters and a couple of hole punches added to some pages of glittered paper resulted in some circles that could be used a number of different ways to make lovely cards that sparkle with the excitement of the season to come.

Of course, if one has an electronic cutting machine, why not use it?

The glitter effects used on these cards was accomplished, for the most part, with glittered card stock, but one could get similar results by using craft glue and glitter. One caveat, however, once a room has hosted a glitter application project, that room will almost certainly forever more have a trace of that glitter no matter how hard anyone tries to clean it up. Glitter pens are easier to clean up after than lose glitter and is probably the choice for those crafting with little ones.

The simplest card shown here features circles that were traced from the biscuit cutters onto a black background with metallic markers. Those who wanted to use light-colored paper stock could use glitter pens or markers to get a festive ornament.

Another of the cards featured here shows a string of Christmas lights drawn on the card with a silver metallic marker and then accented with the punches from a half-inch hole punch.

Another of the cards features bigger circles attached to the end of drawn straight lines with a little Christmas bauble cap also drawn above the circle. If that much free-hand drawing looks scary, just give it a try a few times on some scratch paper or Google how to draw a Christmas ornament and watch the videos a couple of times. That card appears here in both the black background and the craft paper card background.

Pinterest and other social media is full of what are called confetti cards that feature a ton of color. Several of those sites talked about using pencil erasers to dot on metallic or glitter paint or making dots with glitter pens. The version of that confetti card featured here was made by cutting out circles in sizes that ranged from 2 inches to one quarter inch and layering them on the card with two-sided tape.

The final card is a mod take on a Christmas tree with the various circles lined up in the form of a tree. Of course, one could also simply cut out triangles in various sizes and stack them to make Christmas trees. Then use the smallest circles to be ornaments on the tree.

The point is, no matter what design one thinks up or decides to try to emulate off of a social media page, a quick look about the house or craft closet will probably provide plenty of materials for a few handmade cards.

The cards themselves can make a great gift if one sends a stack of them, along with their envelopes of course, to a friend or family member who maybe would like to give out cards but never seems to find the time to shop for them. Adding stamps to the envelopes makes the gift even easier to use.