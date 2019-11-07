Shopping for a garage door replacement? Good news! This simple upgrade reaps an excellent ROI when you sell, according to Remodeling Magazine’s highly regarded Cost vs. Value Report.

However, be sure to do your homework first so you know exactly how big a bite that garage door replacement and installation will take out of your wallet. Check out this guide to all the cost factors involved in replacing garage doors.

What determines the cost of a new garage door?

First, let’s examine the factors that affect the cost of your new garage door(s):

1. Number of doors. Does your garage have openings for 1, 2 or 3 doors?

2. Size. Measure the width and height of your garage door openings, as well as headroom, sideroom and backroom.

3. Materials. Though high-end steel is the priciest material, these doors are the most durable and secure, as well. Wood doors also tend to be expensive - and require regular maintenance - though they add an elegant look. While lightweight steel, aluminum and fiberglass rank at the lower end of the garage door cost scale, these materials won’t hold up as long.

4. Color. Generally white is the basic door color. Any other hue is likely to be considered a premium shade, with (guess what?) a premium price.

5. Windows. The style and number of windows, if any, is important, too. Even the type of glass - regular, tinted or frosted - will have an impact on garage door replacement cost.

Get the full article at https://www.networx.com/article/garage-door-replacement-cost-vs-roi.