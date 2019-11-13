Should we be flattered or distressed?

Austin, Texas comes in at No. 14 on the latest ranking of America’s Most Handsome Cities, as compiled by GroomingLounge.com. Is a men’s grooming products e-retailer and barbershop chain the best judge of looks? Who’s to say, though they did outline the following criteria used in the ranking: amount of money spent on personal care services per man, amount spent on personal care products per man, amount spent on personal shaving needs per man, amount spent on apparel per man, as well as the fittest cities in American ranking.

Maybe Texans like our men a little more rugged and au naturel.

The No. 1 ranked city in the survey is Arlington, VA, which the report notes is conveniently “sandwiched between two brick and mortar Grooming Lounge Barbershop locations.” Arlington residents are also apparently the most fit people in the entire country.

There’s nothing wrong with being a little thrifty, either. The survey makes note that the biggest spenders live in Scottsdale (No. 8), where men polled spend an average of $498 on personal care items and $387 on clothes annually.

Austinites, you’re still No. 1 in our hearts. And don’t shave the beard.

Here’s the top 25 Most Handsome Cities in America, according to GroomingLounge.com:

1. Arlington, VA

2. Boise, ID

3. Madison, WI

4. Seattle, WA

5. Portland, OR

6. Lincoln, NE

7. Denver, CO

8. Scottsdale, AZ

9. St. Petersburg, FL

10. Colorado Springs, CO

11. Minneapolis, MN

12. Albuquerque, NM

13. Virginia Beach, VA

14. Austin, TX

15. Omaha, NE

16. Plano, TX

17. Lexington, KY

18. Gilbert, AZ

19. Chandler, AZ

20. Henderson, NV

21. Overland Park, KS

22. Lakewood, CO

23. Sioux Falls, SD

24. Fort Collins, CO

25. Cape Coral, FL