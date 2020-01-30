“The Bridges of Madison County” was filmed 25 years ago in Winterset, Iowa. The town still welcomes movie buffs who pilgrimage to sit where Robert Kincaid (Clint Eastwood) drank coffee at the Northside Café in the popular movie.



Of course, the area is most known for its iconic red covered bridges. The oldest, Imes, was built in 1870. It is 81 feet long and was moved from its original place over Clinton Creek to a new home over a natural ravine in 1977.



For those wanting to see some of the bridges and stay on paved roads, there are two bridges to visit, Imes in St. Charles and Cutler-Donahoe in Winterset’s City Park. Cedar Bridge is in a partially paved area. The three other bridges — Hogback, Roseman and Holliwell — are on gravel or dirt roads. All the bridges are within just a few miles of Winterset.



Begin the bridge tour at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Center in the town square of Winterset. Bridge seekers can pick up a free map of the locations. It is suggested that the tour takes about a half day.



At the Cutler-Donahoe Covered Bridge, take a crack at finding the sundial by working through the English hedge maze. From there visitors can hike or drive (two miles round-trip) to the Clark Tower, a 1926 memorial to the pioneer families of the area. The 25-foot tower is made of native limestone and offers a view of the Middle River Valley.



While visiting the Holliwell bridge take a walk to the edge of the river, where the best view is offered.



In the movie, Robert first asked for directions of Francesca to the Roseman bridge. It is also where Francesca asked for her ashes to be scattered.



A picture of Cedar bridge was used on the cover of Robert James Waller’s novel on which the movie was based.



The 1884 Hogback bridge was named for the area’s limestone ridge, is 97 feet long and crosses the North River.

After bridging all morning visit the Northside Café, where visitors can find memorabilia and items from the area. A purse and mug sit on the counter where the scene took place when Kincaid offered a lady, who was the talk of the town for cheating on her husband, a seat. Also found in the café are items about John Wayne — Winterset is his birthplace — and memorabilia from the movie “The Monuments Men.” Author of the book, George Leslie Stout, was born in the city and lived there through high school. An art piece to honor Stout is located in Winterset along the Covered Bridges Scenic Byway. Eat a great meal at Northside Café but save room for a huge cinnamon roll — a “to go” box might be in order.



Winterset is known for its historic architecture, and the Courthouse Square is a National Historic District. The 1876 limestone Madison County Courthouse sits in the middle. There are a variety of shops and art galleries in the historic buildings of Courthouse Square. Maps are available for a walking tour of the historic area down from the Madison County website.



Also on the square is the Iowa Quilt Museum, which offers visitors changing exhibits year-round of both vintage and new quilts. Visit iowaquiltmuseum.org for times and cost.



Find a treasure in one of the few Ben Franklin five and dimes left in the country, located next to the quilt museum.



See the movie before you visit Winterset. It is fun to see the real bridges, café and city where the scenes took place.

In October the city will host its 51st Annual Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. For updated information on the festival, places to stay and things to do visit madisoncounty.com.