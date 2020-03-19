Theatricks is now enrolling for their spring Actors Academy. The classes are designed to introduce theatre arts and help teach the process for performing on stage, by selecting a scene, developing a character, and presenting with props and costumes. The classes also help children improve concentration, observation, imagination, creative and body movement.

“Depending on the individual, the students are given a better feel of the process of taking on a character from the script and translating it to performance on stage. We usually have many repeat students who want to develop their training in the classroom setting, and we have some who use it as a spring board to auditioning for a full production. Confidence is usually the main thing the student takes away their first workshop, ” says Webster Crocker, Theatricks Director

Classes are broken down into two age groups: 3rd- 4th grade and 5th-8th grade. They meet twice a week for four weeks in they Honey McGee Playhouse.

In the Academy the student is partnered with a teaching assistant to provide one on one input. Each class will end with a small presentation, a production that displays techniques learned.

“This will also be the first time that the student might receive a Theatricks Academy Award for their character portrayal in a scene that is performed in front of friends and family the last day the class meets,” says Crocker

Tuition is $80 per child if pre-registered before the 1st day of class, $90 on the day of class. Scholarships (to pay half the tuition cost) are available and made possible by the Elizabeth Halsell Rusell Scholarship Fund.

The Actors Academy runs April 6th- 30th at the Honey McGee Playhouse located at 313 W. Mulberry St. in Sherman.

3rd and 4th grade Monday and Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

5th thru 8th grades Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The workshop and Scholarship applications can be obtained by calling the Theatricks Director at (903)893-8525 or going online to www.theatricks.org.