Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited by Jack Becker, a Librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. This weeks article is a brief history of the oldest continuously meeting Sunday School classes in Lubbock and the challenges it has faced and successfully met.

The Downtown Bible Class started life as the Men’s Downtown Bible Class in 1928. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Lubbock in an effort to reach out to businessmen, many traveling salesmen, who found themselves in Lubbock over the weekend. Lubbock in 1928 was a fast-growing town of 20,000, business was booming, and many salesmen found it profitable to stop in Lubbock’s downtown business district.

The Bible Class was the brain child of Dr. W. T. White who became the pastor of First Baptist in March 1928. One of the first things he did upon arriving at First Baptist was to organize an interdenominational Sunday School class for men. He envisioned the class as autonomous, self-financing, and located near the downtown business area.

White enlisted the help of three dynamic men to help him with the project. They were Professor E.W. Provence, a Texas Technological College professor, Doctor O.W. English, and O.W. McLeod a local businessman.

The men picked the Lyric Theater on the 1100 block of Texas Avenue as a place to meet and the class met there for the first time in August 1928. As hoped, many of the first attendees were traveling businessmen. Due to the class’s location and the spirit of its early members, the class grew rapidly.

By late 1933 the class had outgrown the Lyric Theater and two years later moved into the Palace Theater on Main Street and Avenue J, a building with modern cooling and central heating. Despite the growing economic depression, with radio station KFYO airing services, the class continued to grow.

During the depression the Bible Class helped destitute families through its Family Help Program. It supported Buckner’s Children Home and the Salvation Army.

The Family Help Program became so large and the need so great that the class hired a social worker to help with the program. During WWII the class helped sponsor programs for service men and women stationed at Reese Air Force Base.

E.N. Jones, president of Texas Tech, became the president of the class in 1953 and the class entered a new period of growth.

With Jones as president, some of the most prominent men in Lubbock joined the class and it became a source of personal pride to be a member.

The class benefited from two dynamic teachers during the 1950s - Roy Bass, who later became mayor of Lubbock and George McClesky who taught the class for over 14 years, (August 1958-September 1972). Both men were highly popular and effective teachers and due to their highly skillful teaching class attendance grew to 400.

Attendance grew to the point where a new location for Sunday morning’s meetings was required. After a two-year search, the Men’s Downtown Bible Class moved to the Scottish Rite Temple on 6th Street and Avenue Q in January 1981.

The move to a new and modern building bolstered attendance, which had been sagging.

Changes continued in the 1980s when the class hired a new teacher who made a long-lasting positive impact on the class.

John Ballard, an assistant minister at First Baptist, became the teacher. He held the position for over 35 years, not retiring as teacher until 2017. Ballard’s positive and sunny disposition, energy, and sense of humor quickly endeared him to members.

But despite Ballard’s best efforts attendance slipped even further as Lubbock grew to the southwest, away from the city center.

One major change that helped attendance occurred sometime in 1991 or 1992, when the Bible Class voted to allow women to join.

Women had been attending for some time as guests, but when extended membership, many women joined and by 2001, 43 percent of members were women.

With women as class members a change in name was in order and after almost 64 years the Men’s Downtown Bible Class changed its name to the Downtown Bible Class. In 2011 Quatha Baker became the class’s first woman president.

As much as the class liked meeting in the Scottish Rite Temple the class was forced once again to move in 2007.

A search committee organized to find a new meeting place and quickly settled on the Old Presbyterian Church located on Avenue O and 14th Street. The building now owned by YWCA had been renamed the Legacy Event Center.

The Downtown Bible Class met there for the first time on Jan. 7, 2007.

Over the years the Downtown Bible Class has expanded its giving to include Support for Wayland Baptist University, the Lubbock State School, Gideons International, Texas Boy’s Ranch, and missionary work in Japan, to name a few. Along the way the class changed the emphasis of its radio ministry as it became an outreach program to shut ins.

Today the Downtown Bible Class meets at the Yellowhouse Masonic Lodge #841 at 5015 Gary Avenue with the Rev. Calvin Gray serves as its teacher.