Mothering is as varied in style and circumstance as the people who do it.

I have always loved that God is described in biblical literature as not only father, but also as a mother hen who gathers her chicks underneath and shelters them from danger with her body and wings.

From mothers we expect and usually receive, care of our basic needs along with encouragement in learning and selfless protection as we grow. Wise mothers know when to keep us close and when to let us fly. A strong faith and much laughter were among my most important parental gifts.

So much of parenting is determined by the culture in which we are born and grow up that it is inadequate to make a list of what constitutes a good mother. Most of us make that determination based on the mothering we received.

Growing up, we develop opinions about what we would do differently with our own children. Some mothers have problems such as addictions and provide poor parenting models. Children either follow that model or vow to be the opposite in all things.

These issues apply across cultures to both fathers and mothers. Unhealthy family culture will either be perpetuated or corrected into the next generation. By the same measure, a vibrant family life bears fruit for generations.

My memories include my mother and her sisters staying up all night talking, laughing and discussing family secrets when they got together. I would be very quiet, but they all had that motherly second-sense that little ears were listening.

They would look at each other and smile as Mother took me back to bed. One thing they had in common. They were very protective of the children.

Girls tend to emulate their mothers in child-rearing, and guys tend to expect their wives to be like their mothers. Mothers are a powerful force. Daughters expect husbands to be as admiring and tolerant of their needs as their fathers were. Thus, putting together two different family cultures is not an easy a task, regardless of the romantic novels.

It is a miracle that any of us learn to live in harmony together, but family is still the bedrock of who we are as individuals.

If we fail to take seriously the importance of living peacefully together, teaching our children the value of obedience, respect and kindness to one another, we should not be surprised that our entire society seems overtaken by turmoil.

Mother's Day is not one to weep over lost chances or failures, but to acknowledge, appreciate and celebrate those who equipped us for making the best of our opportunities according to our abilities.

Consider the New Testament's Mary, mother of Jesus, the young woman chosen to birth and rear a miracle infant. She did not fully realize who he was and what his mission meant for the world. But she had confidence in him and did not doubt his ability to solve the question of providing more wine at a family wedding.

When he began his ministry of teaching, healing and claims of more astounding miraculous events to come, her first impulse was to protect him from himself.

First and foremost, Mary was a mother, even if Jesus was a grown man. She sensed danger if he continued on his mission.

But still, she stayed at the foot of the cross upon which he was crucified, while Roman guards mocked and gambled over his robe.

In traveling to the Holy Land, and years later to Turkey, the most spiritual aura I have ever sensed occurred at a small shrine outside the ancient ruins of Ephesus. Tradition says Mary lived the rest of her life there in prayer and devotion.

I don't know whether it was the devotion of the pilgrims praying there or the place, but walking silently through the small shrine, I suddenly felt on holy ground.

