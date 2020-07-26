I often say I’m an old, tired and cynical pastor. Really old people tell me that I’m not old which makes me think the other adjectives must describe me. Yikes!

I was however encouraged the other day on Twitter. I saw that it’s not that cynical people don’t care, in fact, just the opposite is true - we care too much. High five to me!

I had probably the best barber ever before the pandemic. I’ve decided to not go back to the barber and God has blessed me with the best looking barber I’ve ever had. Yes, I’m talking about the Blonde. She has been cutting my hair for the last few months and she does a great job and I’m thankful. My point is, God’s Word is true. Romans 8:28 promises us that all things are working out for my good if I love God. I’d say the hair cut thing worked out and we are also saving a few bucks.

Whoever said, "Life is hard and then we die" was right but that doesn’t mean life isn’t good or that we don’t enjoy it. Sometimes if we don’t laugh we will cry, so laugh a little more today it will bless you and those around you. That plus no one likes Debbie Downer.

In Psalm 77:1 the psalmist is not feeling it so he cries out to God, "I cried out to God for help; I cried out to God to hear me." In verses 3-6 he remembers how God has been there for him in the past, "I thought about the former days, the years long ago."

Then the writer of this work in verses 7-9 does something that we do a lot and it can have a therapeutic effect, he thinks out loud. I’m a verbal thinker, I need to talk it out, how about you? Listen to what he says: "Will the Lord reject forever? Will He never show His favor again? Has His promise failed for all time? Has God forgotten to be merciful? Has He in anger withheld His compassion?"

This guy answers his own questions in the next set of verses (10-12), "Then I thought, … I will remember the deeds of the Lord … and consider all your mighty deeds." This reminder of the past created faith. When we get scared that God may be against us we need to be reminded of the truth that God is for us and think about all the times God has given us grace and worked everything out for our good - does that make sense?

Faith is a mystery to me. Biblically, it’s defined as "things hoped for but not yet seen." Hebrews tells us we can’t please God without it but I rarely see it so we must not be pleasing God very often? That’s just me thinking out loud. Here’s the deal - faith gives way to hope (hope is confidence).

It’s like this, "Oh yeah, God is good all the time. We can depend on the Lord. Why am I freaking out. Relax and trust. God has never let me down." We see this in verses 13 - 20, "Your ways, O God are holy. What god is so great as our God? You are the God who performs miracles; you display your power among the peoples."

Go ahead and laugh today, enjoy the day. If you love Jesus He is working everything out for you. Cry out to Him, call out, He’s there just like He has always been there for you, remember? He told me to tell you that.