A Catholic priest in New Orleans slipped on a surgical gown and face mask and performed last rites on a woman dying in a hospital alone.

A New York City doctor delivered messages from family members to patients taking their final breaths on ventilators.

An intensive care nurse in Chicago scribbled the name of a coronavirus survivor on a Post-it Note and stuck it on a dry erase board in the unit – a small memorial to a rare victory in an otherwise grim week.

The second week of April marked the deadliest week since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the United States three months ago. According to numbers tracked by USA TODAY, 12,056 Americans with COVID-19 died in that seven-day span.

One day registered a new deadly high of 1,973 deaths, only to be surpassed two days later, when the death toll jumped to 2,108. By the end of the week, the U.S. had eclipsed Italy with the most reported coronavirus deaths in the world, with 20,608 since the outbreak began.

The death toll was highest in New York, Chicago, Seattle, Detroit and New Orleans, where bodies beset hospitals and overflowed morgues. As the painful week unfolded, USA TODAY reporters interviewed relatives of the deceased, funeral directors, faith leaders, medical examiners, grief counselors, doctors, nurses and others on the front lines of the outbreak about what they witnessed from Sunday, April 5, through Saturday, April 11.

The coronavirus has now killed more Americans than the Pearl Harbor assault, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars – combined.

"Behind every one of those numbers is an individual," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a briefing Tuesday, when New York reported 731 people had died from the virus. "There’s a family; there’s a mother; there’s a father; there’s a sister; there’s a brother."

In New York, 6,367 deaths

Of everything the virus takes, the chance to say goodbye is one of the cruelest. Dr. Susana Bejar, an internist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan, has been delivering short messages from family members to their loved ones:

"Tell grandma I love her."

"We're thinking about you."

"We love you."

The patients are often disoriented, their brains struggling to stay alive.

"They don’t know the month or the day or the present," Bejar said. "But if you say their son’s name ... they recognize that name."

COVID-19 patients have overrun the hospital, taking up all floors, Bejar said. Gone are the days when doctors touched a shoulder to comfort a patient, she said. Medical staff touch as little as possible.

One of the hardest things to witness is the isolation that surrounds patients in the final moments of their lives, Bejar said. One elderly woman survived being HIV-positive and years in a nursing home only to be hospitalized with the virus. She died in her hospital bed, with only Bejar at her side.

"She made it through all that only to die one Sunday night with me in a hospital," she said. "She just passed away alone to the COVID one night, and I have no family to tell."

By Saturday, New York City had tallied 6,367 deaths, by far the highest in the U.S. for a metropolitan area and nearly three-fourths of the state's total of 8,650.

In Chicago, 453 deaths

On Thursday, Dr. Ponni Arunkumar, Cook County's chief medical examiner, drove 20 minutes through Chicago to a refrigerated warehouse.

The county morgue had overflowed with corpses, as had hospitals and funeral homes. The first bodies had been placed in the warehouse; many more were coming.

"We hope we don’t have to use all that capacity," she said, "but we’re prepared to.’’

As of Saturday, Illinois had reported 677 deaths, of which 453 were in Cook County, which includes Chicago.

Arunkumar sometimes springs awake in the middle of the night, thinking about the bodies.

"This is what we signed up for," she said. "We just have to carry through."

In Seattle, 282 deaths

Darrell Owens checked in for his shift at the University of Washington Medical Center-Northwest in Seattle and braced for his first task of the day: calling the family of a man in his 80s who had died overnight from the coronavirus.

The family hadn't seen the man in more than a month because he had been quarantined in a nursing home. He had checked into the emergency room the previous evening and died hours later.

As always, Owens, a nurse practitioner who heads the hospital's palliative care program, was careful to ask the relative where they were and who was with them.

He wants to make sure they aren't driving and they aren't alone.

"I say, ‘As we expected, so and so has died, so many minutes ago.' And then you just pause. You just let that painful silence be there."

Recently, five patients died during one shift. The next day, three patients died, then two. In each case, Owens had to make the call to the family and signed each death certificate.

The Seattle region was the original epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. The first confirmed case of the virus in the country was reported in January, 50 miles north of Owens' hospital.

As of Saturday, King County, which includes Seattle, had reported 282 coronavirus deaths – or more than half of the state's 496 deaths.

For the most part, Owens, 56, tries not to think of the constant stream of death and despair rolling past him each day on gurneys. He has dinner with his husband and teenage son each night. He watches reruns of "Adam-12," a police procedural from the ’60s.

There have been moments when he couldn’t hold it all in.

On one of his shifts, he watched an elderly couple succumb to the virus within 48 hours of each other. He called the family, then went home. On TV that night, the local news aired a segment on the couple.

Owens burst into tears.

His son walked over, gave his father a hug and whispered: "I’m sorry you’re going through this, Dad."

In Detroit, 348 deaths

In Southfield, Mich., a Detroit suburb, the dead are familiar: three pastors, a local talk show host, three members of a local ballroom dancing group, a church drummer.

Stephen Kemp, founder and president of Kemp Funeral Home & Cremation Services, knew them all. Now, they are statistics, victims of the coronavirus.

Kemp's own wife and chief financial officer of their funeral home, Jacquie Lewis-Kemp, fell sick and tested positive for COVID-19, Kemp said. She quarantined in their home for three weeks, got better and returned to work.

Their funeral home typically would process about 25 bodies a month. Since April 1, they've seen 49, most of them COVID-19 victims. Last week, Kemp ordered a refrigerated trailer as his 17,000-square-foot home was almost out of room.

As of Saturday, Detroit had tallied 348 coronavirus deaths, while the rest of Wayne County reported 304. Oakland County, which includes Southfield, counted 316. Together, the three account for 70% of Michigan's deaths.

"It's not just a death," Kemp said. "They all have names. They all have families. Most of the families, I know personally."

Kemp had a visitation planned for Thursday evening for an elderly woman who died from the virus. Early that morning, her husband also died suddenly. The wife’s funeral was postponed, as family members mourned the husband.

Kemp said he had 13 bodies that still needed physicians' signatures to complete their death certificates. He hasn't been able to reach the doctors because they've been so busy with other COVID-19 patients, he said.

He's worried the coronavirus will soon work its way into rural communities.

"It's an equal-opportunity invader," he said, "and it's coming."

In New Orleans, 402 deaths

Sister Alison McCrary's phone has rung steadily since the outbreak swept into New Orleans last month. A Catholic nun and spiritual counselor, she has fielded calls from distraught family members and friends trying to make sense of the scourge that snatches lives so abruptly and without reason or pattern. Overall, she’s taken more than 200 coronavirus-related calls since the start of the outbreak; seven of the victims she knew personally.

But Thursday morning's call carried a particularly painful sting: Leona "Chine" Grandison, owner of the Candlelight Lounge in New Orleans’s Treme neighborhood, had died. McCrary, who is also a lawyer, had represented Grandison in her efforts to save the Candlelight as a live-music venue in Treme, an historic African American neighborhood and gathering place for musicians. Grandison and the Candlelight were their pillars.

"She was like a mom to a lot of us," McCrary said of Grandison, also known as "Ms. Chine." "Everyone knew and loved her."

In normal times, someone like Grandison would receive a jazz funeral and boisterous second line – a spontaneous street parade with brass bands and dancers to celebrate a person’s life.

Instead, McCrary put on a surgical mask and created a homemade altar outside the Candlelight Lounge with Grandison’s framed photo, a bowl of meditation stones, pink hydrangeas, a rosary and a sign taped outside on the lounge’s wall: "Know that you are not alone in your grieving."