EARLY — Kimberly Nethery told an Early police officer Tuesday night she believed it was 7:40 a.m. and she was taking her daughter to school, police said Wednesday morning via email.

It was 7:40 p.m., and Nethery, 31, had just rolled the pickup she was driving on the east edge of Early, ejecting her 5-year-old daughter and sending the child to a Fort Worth hospital in a helicopter.

Nethery, of Early, was arrested on charges of DWI with child under 15, driving with invalid license with previous conviction, failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained child passenger, Brown County Jail records state.

Nethery remained jailed Wednesday morning. Bonds had not been set.

According to the email from Early police:

First responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover accident in the 1600 block of Early Boulevard. The driver of a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup failed to veer to the right where the highway divides. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled two times.

The roadway was closed for approximately a half hour due to the accident and landing a helicopter in the roadway.

Nethery, who was not injured, and her daughter were the vehicle’s only occupants. The unrestrained child, who was ejected, was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Officer Kelly Marsh smelled a strong odor of alcohol on the driver and suspected she was intoxicated due to her actions and statements, police said. Nethery stated she believed it was 7:40 a.m. and stated she was taking her daughter to school.

Marsh administered a field sobriety test and applied for a blood search warrant, which was signed by Brown County Court-at-Law Judge Sam Moss.

Nethery was taken to the Brownwood Regional Medical Center emergency room where a blood sample was taken for submission to the DPS lab for analysis. Nethery was then arrested.

Police did not have details Wednesday morning on the child’s condition but said her injuries were serious.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic and closing the highway and DPS troopers assisted with the investigation.