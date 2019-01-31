Additional volunteer drivers are needed to drive local veterans to the Veterans Administration doctor appointments in Temple.

A VA-owned van makes the round trip from Brownwood to Temple five days a week, leaving at 7 a.m. from the VA outpatient clinic in Brownwood and typically carrying two to six veterans each trip.

“We’re down to about eight drivers,” said Guy Wood, who coordinates the volunteer driver program. “We would like to have four or four more drivers.”

“The only thing we get out of it is satisfaction of helping veterans that need a ride to the doctor in Temple.”

There is no requirement for a commercial driver’s license. A physical is required, and that’s free, Wood said. Drivers are also entitled to free flu shots and are provided a meal when driving.

Wood said in an earlier interview that driving veterans has been a rewarding experience, and he previously drove a 92-year-old World War II veteran and his wife of 69 years.

“Each drive will be different and never the same,” Wood said.

Those interested in becoming a driver can contact Wood at (325) 998-4121.