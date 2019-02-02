BANGS— The Bangs Municipal Development District announced a few policy proposals and attractions for in lieu of the 25th annual Mayfest.

The proposed changes come from a committee created by the Bangs MDD and include closing Mayfest an hour earlier – from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m., increasing late fees for venders and a $10 increase to booth fees.

“Our whole point is to get people in, get them committed and get their money,” Committee Member Carol Wells said. “It’s not going to cost them anymore to have a booth with us. It will cost them $75 extra dollars if they don’t get them in in a timely manner so we can plan more things accordingly.”

While making a presentation to the BMDD board, Wells said the committee suggested booth fees increase to $60, which venders can reduce back to $10 by taking advantage of an early-bird discount. The committee also suggested decreasing electricity fees for booths from $25 to $20 and increasing late fees for those who sign up past the March 31 deadline from $20 to $75. Venders who decide to close down before the 4 p.m. end of Mayfest will be subjected to a $25 fee, but Wells said the organizers will be accommodating if venders let Mayfest volunteers know of their closing in advance.

Bangs MDD Board Member Sheila Roberts said the fees essentially depend on the organization skills of the venders.

“Basically, this is no different. All they’re going to have to make is $10 to $11 hour,” Roberts said. “It’s not going to be very much difference. It’s just so people can get in and we don’t have to change anything up at the last minute because we had 10 people sign up at the last minute.”

Marissa Craddock, BMDD president, suggested the board go in a different direction to celebrate the silver anniversary of Mayfest. Instead of increasing vender fees and penalties, she suggested eliminating or reducing all vender fees.

“This is the 25th year, the 25th Mayfest. In my opinion, we’re not having a Mayfest without the venders,” Craddock said. “… I would like to do a little more to support venders that make Mayfest for us by giving them a special thing for this year. If I were looking at it for next year or last year, I would say go with [the increases]. I have a huge problem with not having a cutoff date that works, but this particular year I would like to do more for the venders than just a T-shirt.”

Craddock did not make an official motion to add her proposal, made a compromise when Mayor Eric Bishop suggested venders giveaway raffle tickets for silver dollars with every purchase — potentially enticing more customers, thus more sales.

“It would help the venders … If we can figure a way to integrate the venders into that and it’s a great idea,” Bishop said.

Although months away from Mayfest, committee members announced they secured one act, Guns for Hire, who will put on a theatrical western shootout.