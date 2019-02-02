With entries pouring in shortly after Brownwood Arts Council members opened induction to the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit, judges, contestants and organizers expect the largest showing in years.

Rows of seats set up inside the Brownwood Train Depot quickly filled with hundreds of painting and photography entries artists from throughout the region, which Stars of Texas judges whittled down to approximately 130 entries – depending on space - in anticipation for putting them on display throughout the week.

“It looks like we’re going to have a really good turnout this year, just be what we’re seeing so far with the early turn-ins,” said Roger Levesque with the Brownwood Arts Council. “The quality of the art, it’s beautiful. We’ve seen some old-timers showing up that have not been here in years and it’s really nice.”

One of those contestants is McMurry University Arts Professor Calvin Brown. His son Bruce, who is too young to compete, helped him bring in a few pieces from his father as well as students from McMurry who also had entries.

“I brought a few of theirs in. I live in Santa Anna and I drive in to Abilene to teach,” Brown said. “I’ve been doing this since it started. When I was at Howard Payne as a student is when they started it … I haven’t done it in the last couple years. I had a chance so I figured I would give it a shot again.”

Although away from Stars of Texas for a while, Brown said the show routinely attracts many of the best artists in Central Texas. He attributes the attraction to the large cash prizes for the winners, which can be in one of 12 categories ranging form $250 to $1000.

“Usually, there are not this many on a Friday. If it holds up to this pace, then it is going to be one the bigger ones they’ve had,” Brown said.

Levesque has also been involved with Stars of Texas since its inception in 1998. Along with the cash prizes, he said artists also come because of the ease of entry and enjoyment from showcasing their work in a competitive, aesthetically pleasing venue.

“If you ask anybody that has participated over the years, they will tell you how well organized it is,” Levesque said. “It’s always a good show with a good judge. It’s grown from just Brown County. We have people from Austin, West Texas, East Texas — It’s really nice.”

Levesque said many of the entrants Friday, were likely from Brownwood or the immediate area. He said many of the artists taking workshops through the Brownwood Arts Council are encouraged through their instructors to showcase their work. By publically displaying their works, they often receive feedback not common in workshops or similar settings.

“If they’re involved with the arts association, we really encourage them to show their work regardless of what level they are at,” Levesque said. “It’s the best way to learn. You get a lot of positive feedback as to why this painting was not accepted or what made it good. It’s really a learning process.”