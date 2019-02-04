A 55-year-old Brownwood woman was arrested on multiple charges Friday following a pursuit that began after she sped past a police car, police said.

Sunsearah White was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, reckless driving, disregarding a red light, improper wide right turn, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving with an invalid license, jail records state.

White is free on bonds totaling $11,500.

According to an email from Early police:

Early police Cpl. Michelle Sheedy was driving her marked police car on her way to work and trailing on Belle Plain at 3:15 p.m. when a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe sped past her at high speed.

Sheedy activated her emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver fled from Sheedy, continuing in and out of traffic lanes at a speed that exceeded the speed limit, police said.

The vehicle hit several curbs and ran through a red light. Brownwood officers assisted in the pursuit as the vehicle continued to travel in a reckless manner, police said.

The driver, identified as White, eventually pulled into a driveway in an alley in the 1500 block of Ave A in Brownwood.

Officers removed the driver and searched the vehicle, locating marijuana, an assortment of prescription pills and a loaded syringe that will be sent to the lab, police said.