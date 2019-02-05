Brownwood police, sheriff’s blotters

Friday, Feb. 1

• Hit and run — Belle Plain/Market place, one-vehicle accident, vehicle could not be located.

• Theft — 1400 block of Coggin

• Fraud — 1500 block of Davis. ID theft, complainant said someone opened a cell phone account in his name.

• Theft — Walmart

• Failure to identify — 100 block of Miller.

• Theft — CR 234, items taken from porch.

• Narcotics — Highway 279. Deputies dispatched on report of people with flashlights walking around in abandoned house. Female arrested on warrants, male arrested for possessing marijuana and pills.

Saturday, Feb. 2

• Disorderly conduct — 500 block of East Commerce, subject arrested.

• Public intoxication — 1000 block of Coggin.

• Theft — 1300 block of Phillips.

• Burglary of vehicle — 2000 block of First.

• Harassment — 1300 block of Vincent.

• Disorderly conduct — 100 block of Market place, male throwing hotel items in hotel swimming pool.

• Public intoxication — 2900 block of Cottage.

Sunday, Feb. 3

• Disorderly conduct — Brownwood Regional Medical Center, female arrested.

• Assault — 1900 block of Avenue E.

• Traffic stop — FM 586 in Bangs, subject arrested for possession of marijuana and driving with invalid license.

• Criminal trespass — CR 261.

Monday, Feb. 4

• Traffic stop — Third and Avenue G, subject arrested for possession of marijuana.