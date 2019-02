Sunday, Feb. 3

• Suicide attempt — subject in vehicle possibly headed through Early.

Saturday, Feb. 2

• Animal at large — 400 block of Windcrest. Caller reported seeing a bobcat in area.

• Welfare check — 130 Sudderth.

• Theft — 900 block of Early Boulevard.

• Suspicious — 900 block of Early Boulevard.

• Suspicious — 900 block of Early Boulevard, subject hanging around store acting strange.

Friday, Feb. 1

• Medical — 200 block of Hillcrest.

• Disorderly conduct — 900 block of Early Boulevard, customer acting Irate.

• Animal at large — 100 block of Lisa Lane.

• Welfare check — information received about possible suicidal person. Person located in Brownwood.

• Traffic stop — pursuit, Austin Avenue.

• Medical — 100 block of Northline.

• Burglary — 1000 block of Early Boulevard.

Thursday, Jan. 31

• Suspicious — 100 block of Early Boulevard.

• Alarm — 100 block of Rainbow.

• Suspicious — 1300 block of Early Boulevard.

• Hit and run — 900 block of Early Boulevard.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

• Reckless driver — 1000 block of Early Boulevard.

• Suspicious — 100 block of Williams.

• Warrant service — Early Municipal Court, Bexar Count Sheriff’s Office warrants.

• Alarm — 100 block of Early Boulevard.

• 9-1-1 hangup — 200 block of Garmon.

• Reckless driver — C.C. Woodson.

• Traffic stop — Early Boulevard/Longhorn, subject arrested for possession of marijuana.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

• Accident — 1600 block of East Highway 377. Fire/EMS responded. Air Evac transported one child to Cook Children’s. DWI arrest on the driver

Monday, Jan. 28

• Runaway juvenile — 800 block of Early Boulevard.

• Alarm — 130 Sudderth.

• Suspicious call — 900 block of Early Boulevard.

• Noise nuisance — 100 block of Salt Creek.