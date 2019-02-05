A pursuit that began when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop Tuesday morning at the top of Bangs Hill ended on the south edge of Abilene when the fleeing pickup drove off the road, sheriff’s officials said.

James Stroope, chief deputy for enforcement for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, speaking by phone from Abilene, said the driver is from Abilene and is about 18 years old. Neither Stroope nor Sheriff Vance Hill, also speaking by phone, had immediate knowledge of the suspect’s name.Hill said the suspect was being transported back to the Brown County Jail as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect’s motive was unclear but “he may have had some mental deficiencies,” Hill said. “We’re still trying to get a history on that.”

Officers from multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit, and Department of Public Safety troopers made several attempts to spike the suspect’s tires, Hill and Stroope said. One of the attempts, in Coleman, was successful took out a front tire, but the suspect continued driving on the rim.

The pursuit began around 9:40 a.m. after deputies initially began trying to follow up on a request to check welfare, Stroope said. Deputies then received a call of a reckless driver, and a deputy encountered the suspect at the top of Bangs Hill traveling into Brownwood.

The deputy tried to stop the suspect, who continued traveling on Commerce, running red lights, Stroope said. The suspect turned around at Walmart and began traveling west.

As the pursuit reached south Abilene, Hill said, he maneuvered his pickup close to the suspect’s pickup, which left the road and stopped.No one was injured in the incident.