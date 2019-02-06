Early Wednesday morning, seven Howard Payne University baseball players and two staff members were involved in a single-vehicle accident while returning to Brownwood from an out-of-town weekend series.

Though none sustained life-threatening injuries, two players were transported to Brownwood Regional Medical Center and several others received follow-up care.

Dr. Paul Armes, interim president, expressed his concern on behalf of the entire HPU family.

“As saddened as we are about the accident, we are also deeply grateful that there has been no loss of life and that the preliminary prognosis is positive moving forward,” said Dr. Armes. “Truly, this is one of those times when our relationship with Christ encourages, strengthens and helps us to rest in and rely on Him.”