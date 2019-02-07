Disaster response officials from multiple agencies conducted a drill Thursday afternoon that began with a simulated accident scene at a railroad crossing in Brownwood and ended in the city’s Emergency Operations Center.

The drill began at 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of Morris Shepherd with a depiction of a collision involving multiple vehicles, including a train, school bus and trucks, at the railroad crossing.

That accident scenario depicted injuries, a chemical spill, a downed power line and the disruption of 9-1-1 emergency service for a quarter of the city.

Personnel from multiple agencies responded to the simulated disaster, which presented “the full meal deal” of scenarios, Brownwood Fire Chief Eddy Wood said.

“We had a little bit of everything.”

Darrell Johnston, who was recently hired as assistant Brownwood fire chief, designed the drill. Personnel from multiple city departments and others including ham radio operators gathered in the Emergency Operations Center to carry out duties.

Also present in the Emergency Operations Center was David Creed, who was recently hired by the county as emergency operations coordinator.

The drill gave responders the chance to see how they can improve, Johnston said.