The City of Brownwood’s Development Services Department hopes to pick up the pace of demolishing substandard structures with the purchase of an excavator.

City council members will consider approving the purchase of a used excavator for $45,000, to be primarily used for demolitions, when the council meets at 9 a.m. Monday.

Council members normally meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month but the upcoming meeting was changed to Monday.

In the past four years, the Development Services Department has demolished and removed 188 substance structures. The department has relied on the street and utility departments to conduct the demolitions. Over the past two years, demolitions have fallen between because street and utility equipment is being used for other projects or down for maintenance.

If council members approve the purchase, funds for the purchase will be taken from a $65,000 balance from fines collected for code violations.

Other agenda items include:

• Consider sponsorship banners at the Massey Sports Complex.

• Consider granting a waiver from the requirement to pave an entire alley where a rear drive entrance will be used.

• Consider a property owner’s request to pave a portion of an alley from Shaw Drive to the back of the property line at the property owner’s expense for the materials, and the city providing the construction and paving the the alley.

• Consider authorizing the expense of up $6,500 in bond funds to complete a storm sewer repair on Good Shepherd Drive.

• Consider an ordinance on first reading accepting a recommendation by the Historic Building Review Committee to designate a 96-block area as a Brownwood Historic District.

• Consider an ordinance on second and third/final readings amending false fire alarm fees.

• Consider a resolution nominating Kohler Co. for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program for a project at the Brownwood plant.

• Consider declaring 102 sections of outdate fire hose as surplus property.

• Enter closed session to discuss the old fire station sales contract, and reconvene into open session for possible action.