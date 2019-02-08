Brown County Commissioners Court members will consider approving a lease between the county and TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, the private company that occupies a county-owned building and provides services to youthful offenders, when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

As part of the same action, commissioners will consider authorizing County Judge Paul Lilly to sign a contract will TrueCore.

In November, commissions court members declined to renew the TrueCore lease for $8,000 a month in a 3-2 vote and opted to go out for bids.

Commissioners indicated then that they would ask TrueCore to remain in the building, located on FM 3254 across from the Ron Jackson state school, and continue providing services.

The building was previously occupied by G4S Youth Services, which leased the facility for $1 a year but with the requirement to spend $200,000 in improvements over the five-year lease, then-County Judge Ray West said in November.

TrueCore bought the controlling stock of G4S’s youth division, West said then.

In other business, commissioners will:

• Consider a resolution allowing Emergency Office Coordinator David Creed to apply for a county fire marshal license with the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

• Consider appointing David Olhausen to the Cen-Tex Rural Rail Transportation District for a two-year term.

• Consider regulating the use of fireworks for the Texas Independence Day fireworks season.

• Consider action on burn ban.

• Consider approval of a vehicle purchase for Precinct 4.

• Receive annual racial profile report from Sheriff Vance Hill.

• Authorize Hill to accept a donation from Richard and Jeanette Hodges.