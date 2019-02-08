Tickets are on sale for comedian Heather Land’s performance at the Central Texas Pregnancy Care Center’s biennial banquet, which will be March 7 at the Brownwood Coliseum.

Land, 44, is based in Nashville, Tenn.

Ticket prices and times are:

• Balcony seating — $30 each. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for balcony seating. The main event is at 7 p.m. General admission group rates are available for groups of six or more.

• Floor seating — $100 each. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for floor seating. A floor seating ticket includes a meet-and-greet with Land beginning at 5:45 p.m. and a meal served at 6:15 p.m.

To buy tickets, call 646-5433 or visit pccbrownwood.com

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow spoke at the Pregnancy Care Center’s 2017 banquet, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee was the guest speaker at the 2015 banquet.

Pregnancy Care Center board member Amy Seymour told the Bulletin in a November interview she has seen Land perform live. “She was fantastic,” Seymour said then. “It’s definitely a different direction than we’ve gone in the past, but it will be a lot to celebrate life with laughter so we’re really excited.”