Bob Stuth-Wade of Dublin has won the top award in this year’s Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit presented by the Arts Council of Brownwood. The show opens this afternoon for a two-week run at the Depot Civic and Cultural Center.

His mixed media entry, “It Takes A Village,” captured the $1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show prize. Winners of 14 awards were announced Saturday on the eve of the show’s opening.

Several other Brownwood area residents also won awards. They include Robert Priddy of Priddy, Brenda Goldston of Rising Star, Judy Kirksey of Brownwood, Martha Middleton of Brownwood, and Bob Brincefield of Brownwood.

“It’s pretty unique to me to see a picture of a huge trashcan that is overflowing,” said Pat Gabriel of Fort Worth, exhibit juror. “A good painting can be a pile of dirty clothes on the floor. You can make a fabulous painting out of that. It’s more about how you handle the paint and how you approach the subject matter. If you’re painting pretty pictures of a pretty things, then that’s an easier task. If you paint a beautiful picture of an ugly thing, then you’ve really done something special.”

A total of 122 pieces of art are included in the exhibit, after 265 pieces were entered for judging by 129 artists. Artists who submitted works represented 37 towns and cities including Austin, Fort Worth, Tyler, Georgetown, Salado, and Paradise.

The exhibit’s hours will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, for two weeks beginning today. On weekdays during the exhibit, three artists will be on hand to demonstrate their talents. These demonstrations have become a popular attraction for school field trips as well as for adults.

The Salon des Refusés, sponsored by the Brownwood Art Association, will feature art works submitted but not chosen for the Stars of Texas exhibit. It will be held again this year at the Brownwood Art Association’s Art Center located at 215 Fisk Ave. The days of operation are the same as for the exhibit at the Depot.

All works on exhibit are available for purchase.

The Stars of Texas will also feature the 14th annual paint-off competition on Saturday, Feb. 23. Two Paint-Off awards of $500 and $250 will be presented by Big Country Ford-Lincoln. The entry fee of $20 includes a light lunch.

Ribbons for the exhibit’s People’s Choice and Students’ Choice winners will be announced later. Visitors to the show will be asked to cast their votes for those honors.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit is sponsored in part by the following: Arts Council of Brownwood, City of Brownwood, Margaret Coleman, Jane Ellen Jamar, Sandi and Steve Kelly, Kohler Company, Woman’s Club of Brownwood, Ann Jones Real Estate, Big Country Ford-Lincoln, Texas State Optical, Empire Iron Works-Burl Brown Family, the Mary and Ernest Cadenhead Family, Gail Croft, Betty Martin, Sally and Robert Porter, Charles and Kay Beth Stavley, Joe Sheppard Designs, Bostick’s Auto & Truck Sales, and the Tom and Lilian Grinnan Wilkinson Foundation.

The complete list of cash prize winners announced Saturday follows:

$1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show — Bob Stuth-Wade of Dublin, “It Takes a Village,” Mixed Media.

$750 Texas State Optical Juror Award — John Mulvany of Austin, “Base Camp,” Acrylic/Oil on Canvas.

$500 Kohler Award — L. Katherine Roberts of San Angelo, “Vanishing Breed II,” Collage.

$500 Charles and Kay Beth Stavley Merit Award — Robert Priddy of Priddy, “Aged Coffee,” Colored Pencil.

$500 Don C. Martin Memorial Water Color Award — Brenda Goldston of Rising Star, “Shania's Heart,” Watercolor.

$500 Walter B. Croft Memorial Photography Award — Brett Stokes of Fort Worth, “Bourbon Street,” Photography.

$500 Mary and Ernest Cadenhead Pastel Award — Judy Kirksey of Brownwood, “Morning,” Pastel.

$500 Sally and Robert Porter Oil Medium Award — Teresa Johnston of Abilene, “Amy,” Oil.

$500 Empire Iron Works 3D Award — Morgan Raschke of San Angelo, “Hades,” Ceramic Coil Pot.

$100 Honorable Mention — Kat Truth of San Angelo, “Mending Bird,” Mixed Media.

$100 Honorable Mention — Martha Middleton of Brownwood, “Mexico in my Mind,” Pastel.

$100 Honorable Mention — Michele Bock of Fort Worth, “Hologram,” Photography.

$100 Honorable Mention — Bob Brincefield of Brownwood, “On the High Road to Taos,” Watercolor.

$100 Honorable Mention — Jillian Murray of San Angelo “The Road,” Acrylic on Canvas.