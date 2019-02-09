Back by popular demand, the Women 2 Women Bible Studies group of Abundant Life Church will return to The Vault Monday for its third annual Yoga and the Word class.

The event will pair biblical teachings and yoga into one event, which organizer and women’s ministry leader Sareta Delgado said allows participants make a physical and scriptural connection with God.

“We were doing it as a church, but then we decided we would open it up to all women, no matter what church you went to,” Delgado said. “We figured they would be more comfortable downtown. I know the owner of the building and he graciously donated the space to us to use for our bible studies on those two Mondays. We’re going into our second year of doing it at The Vault.”

Del said the first half of the class will involve yoga with Howard Payne University Professor and Career Services Coordinator Tammy Arreola, a certified yoga instructor, guiding the classes with biblically based music playing in the background.

“Some come out of curiosity, just to try yoga for a bit. They like it,” Delgado said. “We have anywhere between 10 and 12 women, whoever is available on the day it is offered. It’s been a good response. We’re just encouraging women to be the best they can be.”

Delgado said The Vault, which completed renovations in 2018, is the perfect size space for the event. She added in previous years the class received an overall positive response and says the group began mixing yoga and scripture as a way to break out of their normal routine.

“We’re in the middle of planning our women’s conference right now. [The group] varies on whatever ideas we have next,” Delgado said. “We will do yoga first, then a bible study the last 30 minutes.”

The event begins 7 p.m. Monday and is free of charge. For more information regarding the W2W Yoga and the Word, go on Facebook and follow The Vault’s Facebook page.

“We do it downtown for any and all women who want to come,” Delgado said. “It’s mainly women sharing their experiences. We try to help each other and encourage each other through the word, by using the word.”