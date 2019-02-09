EARLY — With the deadline for the spring elections set for 5 p.m. Friday, the Early City Council is expected to approve an election for mayor and two city council seats.

Since kicking off the March election season by opening candidate filings for positions currently occupied by Mayor Robert Mangrum, Travis Eoff or Joel Johnson, neither candidate has indicated he will not seek reelection.

Mangrum is the longest tenured of the group, entering his ninth term as mayor should he successfully defend his seat this spring. In 2017, challenger Sean Fulton came 52 votes shy of upending Mangrum with 18 of those votes going to third-place candidate Frank Wilder in a runoff.

Early city councilmen each serve at large seats, with only the top two vote getters elected, a few entries could also make for an interesting race for Eoff and Johnson’s. During 2017’s four-way race for city council, Eoff won reelection after capturing 37 percent of the overall vote. Then political newcomer Johnson finished second overall with 30 percent of the vote – edging Amy Beam by 25 votes for the final open seat while Noah Williams finished fourth with 28 votes.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 to filing for the election and applications are available inside Early City Hall at 960 Early Boulevard.

Along with approving the upcoming election, the city council will also decide whether to provide funding for infrastructure for one business looking to relocate to the Early. Shearly Salon, who is one of three announced businesses for the under construction Early Parkway shopping center, requested an $8,031 municipal development grant. The Early Municpal Development District Board approved the request Monday and city councilmen will decide whether to give final approval Tuesday night. The grants approved by the EMDD typically fund infrastructure, as well as façade, parking lots and signage so that it makes both the business and city more aesthetically pleasing in the process.

Wild Truck Sales and Outdoor also had its request, ranging from $20,000 to $45,000, approved last Monday, but its request will only receive a first reading by the city council and the council will take no action.

The council will also:

Receive a the Early Police Department’s annual report and racial profile report from Det. Brandon McMillan. Receive an annual report from Early Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chad Hill Vote whether to annexing and rezoning land at 500 County Road Country Road 317 as a mobile home district. Vote whether to approve a hotel occupancy tax fund grant application for Howard Payne University Services.