Brown County commissioners court members unanimously approved a five-year lease Monday between the county and TrueCore Behavioral Solutions in which the private company — which provides services to youthful offenders — will pay the county $8,500 a month.

TrueCore occupies a portion of a county-owned facility on FM 3254, across the street from the Ron Jackson state school.

According to the agreement reached Monday, the lease was made retroactive to Dec. 14. TrueCore will cut three checks for the county by the end of the week totaling $23,334, which will include December and January payments as well as back payments for outstanding rent, Brown County Attorney Shane Britton and a TrueCore representative told commissioners.

The facility was previously occupied by G4S Youth Services, which leased the facility for $1 a year but with the requirement to spend $200,000 over a five-year lease, then-Brown County Judge Ray West said following a commissioners court meeting in August. The company spent more than $850,000 in improvements, West said then.

TrueCore bought the controlling stock of G4S’s youth division, West said.

Commissioners voted in August not to renew the TrueCore lease after it expired, opting instead to go out for bids. TrueCore remained in the facility and continued providing services through the bidding process.

In other business, commissioners:

• Approved the purchase of a 2019 half-ton pickup for $33,750 from Big Country Ford to replace a pickup that needs a new engine in Precinct 4.

• Heard Sheriff Vance Hill report that the Brown County Jail has capacity for 49 female inmates and held 47 females as of Monday morning. “That could be in issue down the road,” Hill told commissioners.

• Authorized Hill to accept a $100 donation from Richard and Jeanette Hodges.

• Approved the reappointment of David Olhausen to the Cen-Texas Rural Rail Transportation District.

• Authorized Emergency Office Coordinator David Creed to apply for a county fire marshal license with the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.