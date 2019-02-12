A handful of City of Brownwood and chamber of commerce representatives visited the Lehnis Railroad Museum Monday morning to see the museum’s latest acquisition — a second locomotive to pull the mini-train.

The group visited the museum after the Brownwood City Council meeting and enjoyed a train ride as museum curator Crystal Stanley operated the new locomotive.

The small battery-powered locomotive is painted light blue and gray to match the city colors and the train museum’s logo, Stanley said.

In addition to the new locomotive, the museum still has the familiar black locomotive that has pulled the mini-train and its riders on the narrow gage tracks.

“Eventually we’ll be able to run both trains on the track as well as doing some switch-outs, Stanley said. “It will be fun to have both going, and we’re just excited to show this little — we’ll call it a lady. Michelle calls it Frances. We’re working on a name.”

Stanley was referring to museum assistant Michelle Ezra.

The museum is asking for suggestions from the public on giving the new locomotive a name. Suggestions can be turned in on forms at the museum.

Brownwood City Council members approved the purchase of the locomotive in March 2017 from its builder, Tom Bee of Michigan. At the same council meeting, council members approved the sale of one of its existing locomotives for $9,150, leaving an outlay of less than $3,000 toward the purchase of the new locomotive.

In other action Monday, council members:

• Approved the purchase of a used excavator for $45,000 to be used in the demolition of sub-standard structures. Funds for the purchase will be taken from a $65,000 balance from fines collected for code violations.

• Approved the Brownwood Girls Softball Association Sponsorship Banner Program for Bert V. Massey II Complex Softball Fields.

• Granted a waiver from a requirement to pave a portion of an alley on Shaw Drive.

• Authorized the expense of up $6,500 in bond funds to complete a storm sewer repair on Good Shepherd Drive.

• Approved an ordinance on second and third/final readings amending false fire alarm fees.

• Approved the nomination of Kohler Co. for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program for a project at the Brownwood plant.

• Declared 102 sections of outdate fire hose as surplus property.

