ZEPHYR — Robin Ellis can tell you when she knew she was going to become a teacher: in the first grade in her native Maypearl.

It’s a little harder for her to explain how she knew.

“People say they have their calling,” the 34-year teaching veteran said in her Zephyr classroom, where she teaches third grade. “That was it. It was a calling. I don’t know how to explain it. It was just there.”

Ellis, who is in her 13th hear in the Zephyr school district, has an education degree from Tarleton State University. Before teaching in Zephyr, Ellis taught in Venus, Maypearl and Comanche.

“I love the small school,” Ellis said. “I wanted to be in a small school. “You get the know the kids, you get to know the parents. You can work one-on-one with the students.

“When you have worked with a child and they say ‘I’ve got it,’ you feel a satisfaction. They feel a satisfaction, especially the ones who struggled.”

Ellis said she doesn’t know how much longer she will continue to teach, and people have told her she should retire. “I can’t give it up yet,” Ellis said.

Ellis and her husband, Early, who works for the City of Comanche, have two sons, a daughter-in-law who is also a teacher and two grandchildren.