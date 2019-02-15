Operational funding for the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine and backing for the Texas Loop 335 project are expected to serve as the prime topics of discussion when Amarillo city officials travel to Austin for Panhandle Days.

"Next week, on Monday and Tuesday, a large delegation from the city will be going with the Chamber of Commerce to do Panhandle Days, which happens every time we do a legislative session," Mayor Ginger Nelson said. "There will be items on our legislative agenda we will be talking with our (legislative) delegation, as well as other members, about. We'll be attending those events and we'll be home on Tuesday night."

Officials, who noted Tuesday's regular city council meeting has been cancelled, said the endeavor serves as an opportunity to dialogue with legislators regarding interests specific to this area.

"We are obviously very committed to the Texas Tech veterinary school and as they work through that process, as we have guaranteed funding for the school, we want to make sure legislators understand what they can do to help that through the legislative process this year," City Manager Jared Miller said. "That would be allocating funds for their first four years of operation, until they can get up with where their business model will fully pay for the operation of the vet school. That would be approximately $18 to $19 million and we want to advocate for that."

The city would also be advocating TxDot funds for Amarillo and the region regarding Texas Loop 335, officials said, noting last year the city re-designated Helium Rd. as the new route for 335 and Soncy Rd. was re-designated to another state road. Officials said less than $200 million has been allocated to the project, which will cost $800 million.

"As we work with entities focused on expanding I-27 as an interstate highway, we also want to be able to address how I-27 goes through downtown Amarillo," Miller said. "Loop 335 is also going to work as an alternate to I-27 in the loop around Amarillo. There is an opportunity to combine those two projects to benefit the city, the traveling public and this region."

Other legislative priorities from the city's perspective, Miller said, include online sales tax remittance, the Tourism Improvement District, property tax caps and higher education funding.

Online sales tax remittance

"Right now a lot of that sales tax goes to either shipping destinations or doesn't get remitted at all for online purchases," he said. "And it definitely has an impact on our small businesses, local brick and mortar businesses, when people are shopping online. We want to make sure that sales tax revenue is still being realized by the city where that shopping is being done, rather than the city where that product is manufactured or distributed."

Tourism Public Improvement District

"We'd like that to be an item that's stands on its own, rather than piggy back on another legislative item, as it was during the last session," Miller said. "This would provide 2 percent of hotel revenue for hoteliers to allocate to projects that they choose, instead of being allocated by the city. It has been approved in a number of cities across the state. We want to be added to that list."

Property tax caps

"Regarding local control, it's important throughout the state of Texas," Miller noted. "That's something that has been under attack in Austin lately. We are one of the most responsible cities in the state of Texas, reporting the lowest tax rates in the state. And what is being proposed has a disproportionate impact on cities that have been the most responsible, like Amarillo."

Higher education funding

"What we have seen in recent years is a significant reduction in funding for Amarillo College," Miller said. "We want to let them know the impact community colleges, Amarillo College in particular, have on the workforce and job training in Amarillo."