WEST AUSTIN

Group releases first report

on 'Safe Routes to School'

The city of Austin's Safe Routes to School program has released an infrastructure report detailing school access-related projects in City Council District 10.

This is the first of 10 reports that will be produced for schools within each council district.

The District 10 report details potential sidewalks, intersections, bike lanes and other facilities that would help students and their families safely walk and bike to school. It also includes a list of prioritized projects and recommendations suggested for each school in the district.

These reports and related projects are funded by Austin's voter-approved 2016 Mobility Bond, which provided $27.5 million for safe routes improvements.

To view the report: bit.ly/SRTS10.

EAST AUSTIN

Carver library branch

hosts 'Vinyl Night' Friday

The city of Austin Economic Development Department’s Music & Entertainment Division has partnered with the Austin Public Library to present Vinyl Night at the Carver from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The free event will be at the Austin Public Library Carver Branch, 1161 Angelina St., to celebrate Love Austin Music Month and Black History Month. The Carver branch is the only Austin library branch with a vinyl collection.

Music will be curated by Austin musicians Melat and DJ Ra Qui Qui, who will play selections from the Carver Library collection and some of their personal favorites. Light refreshments will be provided.

HAYS COUNTY

Applicants sought

for tax assessor job

The Hays County Commissioners Court is seeking applications to fill the county’s tax assessor-collector position for the unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2020. Tax assessor-collector Luanne Caraway will retire effective Feb. 28.

Applications and resumes must be submitted by 2 p.m. Tuesday to the Hays County general counsel’s office in person at 111 E. San Antonio St., Suite 202, San Marcos, or by email to debra.anderson@co.hays.tx.us.

To apply, applicants must fill out a county job application and submit a resume that should include documentation of any statutorily required training and continuing education as required by Texas tax codes.

GEORGETOWN

'Wine Dinner' to benefit

Sustainable Food Center

Greenhouse Craft Food, at 708 S. Austin Ave., Suite 101, will host the Fall Creek Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to benefit the Sustainable Food Center.

The dinner will be inspired and paired with wines by Fall Creek Vineyards and will feature a crafted and curated menu to highlight the Driftwood-based winery's wines.

Tickets are $76.95 and are available at fallcreekdinner.eventbrite.com.

HUTTO

Contribute items

to city's time capsule

The city of Hutto is soliciting items to put in a time capsule that will be buried at the new City Hall and unearthed in 50 years.

Hutto residents and businesses are encouraged to consider submitting one or two items to be considered for inclusion in the time capsule.

It is suggested that items are representative of this period of time in Hutto’s history. Suggested items include letters, children’s artwork, local newspaper, entertainment magazine, weekly news magazine, ticket stubs to local events, bumper stickers, pins, patches, trading cards, popular toy or doll, product packaging, photographs, advertisements, books, T-shirts, maps or brochures.

Contributions will be accepted through Feb. 26 and should be delivered to the city secretary’s office, attention Lisa Brown, 401 W. Front St.

Those submitting an item should complete the form at bit.ly/Huttocapsule.

BASTROP STATE PARK

Meeting on Monday

focuses on warbler

The Lost Pines Master Naturalists will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the refectory building at Bastrop State Park, 100 Park Road 1A.

Expert birder Chuck Sexton will present "The Origin and Discovery of the Golden-Cheeked Warbler." A business meeting will take place after the presentation and a short break.

For more information: lpmn.pr@gmail.com.

