Summer? Why think of summer already? Spring doesn’t even start for another month! But if we want to be able to cure the upcoming summertime blues, we need to start planning now.

One of the best ways to spend money is on experiences instead of buying material things, which typically diminish in value over time. We enjoy things less and less as we use them. Eventually, a new phone becomes a “die phone” and needs to be charged constantly. The new car we had to have becomes our mechanic’s favorite instead of ours. Experiences, on the other hand, can often become better with age. Think about it. How big was that fish or how epic was that hole-in-one? Or how about that hike at Palo Duro Canyon last spring break, sharing lunch with buddies on the ledge of the Lighthouse rock formation? Unlike stuff, our memories – particularly those with people close to us – bring us the most value for our money over time.

One of the best ways to create memories is to go on a trip with people we care about. If we want to get the most out of that trip, we need to start planning and, most importantly, saving for it now! The last thing we want to do is spoil our memories with a big credit card bill. Those dream moments could easily become nightmares if we are stuck paying them off for the next several years.

The best way to begin planning for a trip is to make a list. We need to start with where we want to go, then write what we want to do. Make sure everyone who is going is involved in generating ideas. Find out a couple of experiences everyone wants to have at that destination. Have everyone write out a top 10 list and compare them, looking for commonalities. Also, make sure places are going to be open when you plan to go. We don’t want to get to the park only to have Marty Moose tell us the park is closed for maintenance.

Once we have the list of top desired experiences, this will give us an idea of how long the trip needs to be. With the destination, experiences and length of trip in mind, we can begin the process of figuring out the costs. Once the costs are estimated, break up it up into smaller amounts and save for the trip over the next few months. The more expensive the trip, the longer it will take to save for it. The goal is to pay for the trip before going on it. Consider starting with a short trip, perhaps to Palo Duro Canyon or to New Mexico.

The key is to start planning and saving for summer vacations early. Here are a few ideas to help:

• Open a savings account to use as a “trip fund.”

• Use automatic savings programs that some banks or credit unions offer to automatically build toward the goal.

• Some companies allow employees to put part of their direct deposits into a trip fund savings account each paycheck.

These steps allow the trip to be saved for over time instead of charging it. Then we can use our vacations to help cure our summertime blues by building lasting memories with the people we love.

MARK EVERS is a Certified Financial Planner and a doctoral student in the Department of Personal Financial Planning at Texas Tech.