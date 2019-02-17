In its 90th year, the directors of the Museum of Texas Tech University are thinking about what makes a museum an institution in service of society.

Cameron Saffell, assistant director for operations and facilities at the museum, put it simply.

“Ultimately, for me, museums are about people. It’s people’s stuff, people’s history, people’s heritage," he said. "It’s all about people.”

But it is not just about the people's stuff, history and heritage, said Executive Director Gary Morgan. As an educational center, it is also about what visiting people learn from the many collections at the museum.

“Learning without even trying - and that’s what museums need to be good at doing," Morgan said. "We’re places of informal learning. The main part of our learning opportunities is people making meaning for themselves.”

Mary Doak, who served as the first dean of women at Texas Technological College, thought the museum should be a depository of West Texas history when she spearheaded the formation of the Plains Museum Society in 1929.

Saffel said Doak visited a British museum while studying abroad, and thought there should be a similar institution in Lubbock. Less than a decade old at that point, many departments at Texas Technological College had collected items related to their specific work.

“For several years, they had little collections of things scattered around campus. A number of items were stored in the attic of the Chemistry building," Saffell said. "But no home.”

The first object donated to the college for a museum was a two-headed calf, Saffell said. Now, there are 8.5 million objects in the museum's collection, categorized in many sections.

“I don’t think many people would expect to find a collection of that size and diversity at a museum like this, perhaps in Lubbock, Texas, except that it’s a part of Texas Tech University," said Morgan. "Big universities change everything.”

The first iteration of the museum was in the basement of Holden Hall. In fact, it was just the basement, Saffell said, paid for with $25,000 given to the school by the state Legislature in honor of Texas' centennial in 1936. Sixty-seven West Texas counties worked together to secure the funding.

After over a decade of fundraising, the rest of the original part of the Holden Hall was built out for the museum in 1950. Practically as soon as the building was finished, directors at the time realized they would need more room.

“They very quickly realized they were out of space. They were in the middle of Texas Tech, where parking was hellacious, you couldn’t get anywhere," Saffell said, poking fun at the size of the campus in the 1950s. "My, how things have changed.”

Plans to build the current museum building, 3301 Fourth St., were soon in motion - and there was a lot to plan. Architects put much thought into the design of the mesa-inspired building, mirroring the Llano Estacado, Saffell said. The sunken parking lot and door pulls were meticulously thought through to match the aesthetic. There have been multiple additions to the facility over the years, but all have remained true to the design.

Morgan said the museum is now looking toward the next 90 years of the center, which includes facility and exhibit expansions.

For the past 18 months, Morgan said the university and museum have been working with Los Angeles architecture firm Morphosis to design the next addition to the site. Morphosis is known for innovative and unique architecture styles, Morgan said, like the Perot Museum in Dallas.

Plans for that expansion are expected to be released this year, he said. Feedback from the public will be solicited.

Saffell, who oversees collections, is also thinking about the future of the museum, and what prospective visitors will want to see in years to come. He said many of the collection departments are playing catch up right now; there are several time period holes, mostly from the past 40 or so years.

"I’ve got typewriters, sewing machines, old stereos, the first couple of color TVs. I need to bring that up and start collecting DVD players, VCRs, iPhones," Saffell said. "I’ve got a bunch of wall-mounted phones, but I need to fill that gap in between.”

People think of museum exhibits as being from the past 90 years, Morgan said, but it is really all about preserving history for the next 90 years and beyond.

“Everyone thinks history is in the past," Morgan said. "But we’re making history now.”

The Museum of Texas Tech University is hosting a 90th birthday party Thursday from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.