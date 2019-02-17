The Amarillo City Council is exploring the option of extending Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1.

"We had discussions with TIRZ No. 1 about extending the term," City Manager Jared Miller said, noting the current time frame is slated to expire in 2036. "Before we went too far down that trail, we wanted to take the temperature of city council and if the council is interested in continuing further, then we wanted to have some conversations with our jurisdictional partners in TIRZ No. 1 to develop an extension that would then be approved by all government bodies that are part of TIRZ No. 1."

Miller said the TIRZ No. 1 partners are Potter County, Amarillo College and the water district. Officials said TIRZ No. 1, which was established in December 2006, has served as an important first step in the revitalization of downtown Amarillo and has established a dedicated revenue stream for facilitating new private investment and the improvement of downtown infrastructure. The financing plan provides the TIRZ with a projection of future development in order to forecast the amount of funds available for future improvements. The TIRZ No. 1 board of directors is exploring the possibility of a 20-year extension.

"Right now, where previously we've done a number of incentives for different properties, buildings and developments inside TIRZ No. 1 to 20 years, we are currently limited to 17 to 18 years, depending upon what time you're looking at doing an approval," Miller said, who added the extension would only apply to new projects and not existing projects. "Our tax code has procedures in place for allowing us to expand the boundaries or terms of an existing zone. What we are looking at is expanding the term and not the boundary."

Officials said the request to begin extension dialogue would serve as a first step in the process, with discussion to also be initiated among the other taxing entities for input and feedback.

"If you go back to 2006 and think about what downtown looked like, we've had a significant amount of improvement," Miller said. "A lot of that is attributed to TIRZ No.1. In 2006 our original base value for TIRZ No. 1 was $139.5 million and you can see the percentage growths in each one of those years up to our current value of $238.4 million."

City council member Freda Powell said she favors the extension and continued dialogue.

"I am interested in expanding the term with ongoing discussions with regard to the participation level for each of the different entities," she said. "I think it's important to have future discussions to place everyone on the same page."

Council member Elaine Hays offered similar sentiments.

"I'm not opposed to having those conversations with those other entities," she said. "TIRZ is designed to be a kick start. It's a shot in the arm to get you going in areas that are dead or dying. And it's obviously been successful."