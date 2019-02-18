I may not be the sharpest pencil in the box, but I do know right from wrong.

I do not want a politician that does not know if THEY is a he or a she making decisions for me.

They don't even know that World War II is already over, and claim that because of climate change, the world will end in 10 years. Sounds like they are not in the real world, and are making decisions for those that are.

And our new Congress member that want our country to be like Venezuela must be out of their mind. Those that want working people to give up what they worked for all their lives to someone who doesn't work - or want to - has to really be out in some other world.

And how sad that some college professors teach some far out liberal fantasies that they want to spread to young people and erase history like it never happened. What really bothers me is how a small number of people can make decisions on when and how to change our history or take down statutes that represent our past because it's not what they think it should be. Our history is our history. It happened and cannot be changed.

We need to wake up and make our objections known at the ballot box. There is a God and He cares for us, even when we make fools of ourselves, or let others do it for us. That's the way John sees it!

John Dodson, Lubbock