Proceed with caution. That seemed to be the spirit of what Potter County Precinct 2 Commissioner Mercy Murguia was saying during the recent meeting of the commissioner’s court and its public discussion surrounding $54 million in funding for a new district courts building.

Those are words worth heeding, any time public money is going to be spent by public officials. This is not to say the project, the timeline, or the amount of money are sources of worry. This is to remind all public officials that daylight is a good thing, dialogue is a great thing and transparency all along the way is a best thing when it comes to the business of the people.

It’s also a reminder that the talented journalists of AGN Media will continue to provide coverage of meetings, ask questions and provide the public with information that serves its interests. First, the commissioners are correct in their assessment of needing a new courts venue in the face of the existing building dealing with HVAC system, sewer, titles and security issues, according to our story last week.

The upshot of the last meeting was the court’s decision, by a 4-1 vote, to begin the process required to issue certificates of obligation. Basically, what happens next is notification of the citizens through public means that includes the scope and the projected cost the project. It is the first step in a required process over a 30-day span that gets the ball rolling.

It was around this point that Commissioner Murguia voiced what should be considered valid concerns. Her dissenting vote was not about the need for the project. Commissioners seem agreed on this. The concern raised was about such a huge financial decision being made based on very little advance information beyond an agenda item.

“I’m not a nay in terms of the work that needs to happen, but I am very much a nay in terms of the amount we are taking out that will supersede this court,” she said. “Even the full citizen’s committee has not been engaged and $54 million is not an insignificant undertaking for this county.”

Nor is it an insignificant amount in just about any enterprise. The commissioner’s pushback on the matter is centered on two things, according to our story, the approach taken and the amount of debt to be assumed by the county. Each of these are worthy points to consider.

“My disagreement is not with that building,” she said. “These are taxpayer dollars and each one of us is held accountable for our vote.”

Judge Nancy Tanner pointed out the county is just now at the start the start of what most likely will be a long process. She said because there are so many steps ahead, it is difficult to precisely determine the course of action to be taken. In other words, at this early stage the process calls for informing the public and gathering data. Those two things will help inform what happens next.

There was disagreement between the two regarding this early stage of the process, but that’s not a bad thing. Respectful dialogue and discourse between two elected officials trying to represent the interests of their constituencies typically helps issue advance.

When it comes to public money, transparency is not only appreciated, but also expected. It was nice to see Commissioner Murguia reminding everyone of that fundamental.