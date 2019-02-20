AUSTIN

Warrant amnesty

program ends Feb. 28

The city of Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court’s warrant amnesty program will end Feb. 28.

People who resolve active warrants will have warrant fees waived; however, they must contact the court to take advantage of the program. No officers will be sent out to take defendants into custody during this time, and those who come to any Austin Municipal Court or Community Court location voluntarily will not be arrested. This program applies to active cases in front of the Austin Municipal Court or Downtown Austin Community Court.

There are multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Mondays through Fridays during the amnesty period. Judges are available at the walk-in dockets for people to address their cases. No appointments are needed during these walk-in dockets.

NORTH AUSTIN

Red Line Trail project

topic of Thursday meeting

The Austin Transportation Department will host a meeting with information from the Red Line Trail project preliminary engineering report from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Whole Foods, 11920 Domain Drive.

The meeting will begin with a presentation followed by informal meetings with staff, who will be available to answer questions and speak to project visuals.

Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the Red Line Trail will connect Braker Lane and the Capital Metro Kramer Red Line Station to the Northern Walnut Creek trail system.

BUDA

Water customers to have

sewer rates averaged

The city of Buda conducts its annual sewer rates averaging during November through February, as these are typically the lowest water consumption months of the year. The three lowest months are averaged to get the average consumption amounts that customers are charged for the next 12 months.

Goforth Water customers will need to supply the city of Buda Utilities Department with water usage for November and December 2018 and January and February 2019.

The new sewer average billing will go out in March and will be due April 10. The sewer charge will stay the same until next year when the city averages again.

SMITHVILLE

Chamber to host

awards banquet Saturday

The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Smithville Recreation Center, 106 Gazley St.

The event will celebrate chamber business members and citizens, distributing awards for business, organization and citizen of the year, and volunteer spotlight awards.

Tickets are $50 per person and available at smithvilletx.org.

BASTROP

Democratic Party hosts

meeting Thursday night

The Bastrop County Democratic Party County Executive Committee will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kerr Community Center, 1308 Walnut St.

The meeting will include a discussion on local elections and plans to move forward to the 2020 election cycle.

For more information: headquarters@bastropdemocrats.org.

GEORGETOWN

Learn how to prepare

soil for gardening

The Williamson County Master Gardeners will host a class in its Hands On in the Garden series from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The class will be at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Demonstration Gardens, 3151 SE Inner Loop, and will focus on preparing garden soil for planting.

Master Gardener Jim Williams will talk about soil composition, soil testing and what to add to garden soil for a successful gardening season. The hands-on portion will include information on amendments, bed preparation and no-till gardening techniques.

For more information: 512-943-3300; klwhitney@ag.tamu.edu.

— American-Statesman staff