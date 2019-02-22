Graveside services for Kenneth Wayne Cupit, 77, of Van Alstyne, will be held at 11 a.m. February 19 at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.

Ken passed away February 14, 2019 at Medical City Dallas. He was born January 11, 1942 in Sherman. He was raised by his grandparents Emmett and Clara Cupit. He married Sharon Hurst June 3, 1966 in McKinney. They were married 52 ½ years.

Kenneth was a Baptist and graduated from Van Alstyne High School in 1960. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army. He worked as a machinist for 40 years at Capital Wire & Cable in Plano. He loved traveling, wood working and flea markets.

His survivors include his loving wife Sharon and Lucy; brother-in-law, Dean Hurst; brother, Robert Cupit; sisters, Lori Stephens, Linda Cherry and Connie Blankinship; sister-in-law, Vicki Cupit; and aunt, Imogene Montgomery.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emmitt and Clara Cupit, G.K. Cupit and Christine Harden Cupit; and brother, William Cupit.

