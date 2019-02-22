ANNA — Kenneth J. McKee died February 11, 2019 at his place of employment in Ft Worth. He was born on March 25, 1960 in Whitehall, New York.

Kenneth is the son of the late Kenneth McKee. He is survived by his mother, Beverly McKee; wife, Tresa Mckee; son, Joseph McKee; daughters, Cynthia Brock and Amy Cullinan; grandchildren, Aidan and Emma Pollan; sisters Joyce Maroun, Florence Bourgeois and Rebecca Roque; brother, Kevin McKee; and nieces Julia, Savanah and Brielle.

Kenneth graduated from Whitehall Senior High school and continued his education attending Clarkson University, where he graduated with a degree in engineering. Afterwards, Kenneth began working at Raytheon and just recently retired after 25 years with the company.

Kenneth was married to Tresa McKee for over 32 years, having three children and two grandchildren. He was a loving grandfather and enjoyed every moment of spoiling his two grandchildren. He loved taking them out to eat and picking them up from school. Just being around them brought him so much joy.

Kenneth loved to cook, and his specialty was chili. He would always watch the food network channel and try to recreate a dish. He loved having people try his new creations and seeing everyone enjoy his food made him happy.

He loved getting out and playing disc golf and enjoying a nice relaxing weekend with his wife, going out to eat and just spending time together. He loved his three dogs Bandit, June and Buddy and enjoyed taking them on walks. He loved seeing the dogs get so excited when he got home. He loved sports like football and especially his favorite baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, and college basketball team, the Syracuse Orangemen.

Kenneth had a way of always putting others first and making sure their needs came before his own. He was a hard worker, a loving husband, a great dad and an amazing grandfather. He will truly be missed.

The family would like to express its gratitude to everyone at Parker Communications, where he was working at the time for all of their help through this difficult time.

There will be a small memorial service held in Whitehall, New York later this summer. Date to be announced.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Alstyne. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com