My father and mother were not child abusers, but, typical of most godly parents in the WWII era, they swatted my bottom more than once when I needed it.

My very first paddling — at least, the first one I remember — happened when I was 3 years old, or barely 4. While Mom was napping one afternoon, I snitched a nickel out of my 25-cent allowance and used it to buy a popsicle when the ice cream man rolled by. And then I lied about it.

My dear mother made sure I learned that day that the surest way to get into big trouble in our family was to tell a lie. Whatever offense we might have committed, lying to cover it up quadrupled the penalty.

Evidently some of the top dogs in journalism and politics and industry today should have had a mama like mine. Lying has become their native tongue.

Lies are nothing new, of course. They have been causing us trouble ever since Eden. But in my eight decades I can’t remember a time when fake news was the norm, and our biggest banks practiced fraud, and spreading slanderous falsehoods was the most common political strategy all across the land.

God’s description of low-life prevaricators in the days of the ancient psalmist Asaph perfectly capture what we’re seeing all around us today. As The Message translates Psalm 50:19, God told those no-good deceivers, “Lying is a serious art form with you.”

Another great psalmist, King David, described a blameless, righteous person as one “who speaks the truth from his heart and has no slander on his tongue.” Such a person, David went on to say, “casts no slur on his fellowman” (Ps. 15:2-3).

My cell phone rang yesterday. The caller was a scammer whose digital equipment let her fake the actual locale she was calling from. Her opening words were deceit designed to trick me into believing that I was already a customer of her disguised company.

I have no idea what this slick-tongued crook wanted to sell me, because I hung up on her. But I wondered later why any company would expect me to do business with them if they start off by telling me lies.

We need to follow the example of Jesus. He seldom spoke without saying to start with, “I’m telling you the truth” (“Verily, verily,” the old King James phrased it). Truth is all any of us ever should speak.

Gene Shelburne is minister of the Anna Street Church of Christ, 2310 Anna St., Amarillo. Contact him at GeneShel@aol.com, or get his books and magazines at www.annastreetchurch.com. His column has run on the Faith page for three decades.