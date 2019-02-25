EAST AUSTIN

Black Business Journal

to honor local lawyers

Black Business Journal will honor its 2019 Top 10 Super Lawyers at an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. March 21 at Huston Tillotson University, 900 Chicon St.

Presented annually, the award recognizes 10 black professionals in the legal field who have achieved professional excellence and have actively paved the way to success for others. Honorees this year are Michelle Earley, Edward Fernandes, Shafeeqa Giarratani, Wallace B. Jefferson, Bill Jones, Karen M. Kennard, Demetrius G. McDaniel, Nikelle S. Meade, Dale Wainwright and Leonard Woods.

Tickets are $50 for the event that will include business networking and the award ceremony. For tickets: toptenblacklawyers.eventbrite.com.

TAYLOR

Police warrant roundup

underway through March

The city of Taylor Police Department is conducting a warrant roundup from now through March.

Individuals with outstanding warrants may pay their fine by mailing a money order to or depositing a money order at the Taylor Municipal Court, 109 W. Fifth St., Taylor, TX 76574; appearing at court to pay by cash, credit card or money order; or pay at www.ci.taylor.tx.us.

Individuals who voluntarily take care of fines will not be arrested. Individuals should be prepared to pay fines and costs or post a bond if they wish to contest a case. To confirm the amount of a fine: 512-352-5977; court@taylortx.gov.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Meeting set on hiring

of elementary principal

The Dripping Springs school district will host a meeting for parents to gather input on the hiring of a new principal for Walnut Springs Elementary School at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the school, 300 Sportsplex Drive.

Current principal Julie Pryor announced she will retire at the end of the school year. Parents will be able to share their thoughts about what qualities candidates should possess.

Dripping Springs High Principal Joe Burns has also announced his retirement at the end of the year. Superintendent Bruce Gearing has met with staff, parents and students at the high school to gather input.

To provide feedback: dsisdtx.us.

HAYS COUNTY

Animal control officers

receive respirator masks

The Hays County sheriff’s office animal control officers have received the gift of five respirator masks from the Hays County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association.

The masks will help officers avoid respiratory issues caused by entering environmentally unsafe areas typically found in animal hoarding situations. The masks are military grade gas masks and filters to protect against airborne diseases and bioaerosols that are found when animal carcasses, feces and rodents are present in an environment.

LIBERTY HILL

Have 'Donuts With Chief'

on Thursday morning

The Liberty Hill Police Department will host Donuts With the Chief from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hughes & Company Real Estate, 3106 RM 1869.

Police Chief Maverick Campbell will be in attendance, and Victoria Walker from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will be the guest speaker.

AUSTIN

Restaurant chain gives

$2,500 to Divine Canines

Austin nonprofit Divine Canines has received a donation of $2,496.31 from restaurant chain Raising Cane’s.

The restaurant sells plush puppies and calendars during the holiday season, and proceeds are donated to pet welfare organizations in each of Raising Cane’s local communities.

HUTTO

Company breaks ground

on new headquarters

BryComm has broken ground at its upcoming location in Innovation Business Park.

“BryComm plans to build a 30,000-square-foot building to serve as their headquarters and warehouse space, invest more than $4 million in the facility, grow to 200 jobs within five years and bring more than $1 million in net revenue to the city," said City Manager Odis Jones.

Initially, the technology infrastructure provider is planning to employ 110 people, reaching 200 employees within five years.

— American-Statesman staff