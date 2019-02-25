Lubbock County Commissioners approved the dates, locations and times for voting in the May 4 election.

There will be nine days of early voting, and although there hasn't been a set price, commissioners believe it will be on par with November elections, which generally cost the county about $300,000. The main driver in this cost will be the county's $99.6 million bond election for road projects — which means voting locations will need to open in the City of Lubbock, where nothing else will be on the ballot.

Other cities and school districts in the county will be having elections, and the elections office said they'll have more details on these elections in the coming weeks.

There are 171,119 registered voters in the county as of Monday. The last day to register to vote in the May 4 election is April 4.