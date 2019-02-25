Texas Department of Public Safety officials said a Sherman woman sustained life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 82.

DPS Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett said at approximately 1:26 p.m., a westbound SUV occupied by two women approached another vehicle turning into 69/82 Metal Recyclers, located in the 21000 block of of Hwy. 82.

“Another westbound vehicle was in front of her slowing down into a private drive,” Tackett said. “She oversteered to the left to avoid a collision and rolled the vehicle.”

Tackett said the passenger was flown by air ambulance to Medical City Plano with life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old driver sustained injuries that were not believed to be life threatening and was transported to Texoma Medical Center in Denison for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.

Officials halted traffic on westbound lanes as emergency crews rendered aid and cleared the wreckage.