The arrival of spring means Texas wildflowers, and Texas wildflowers means afternoons spent searching them out. But the multicolored fields might not be hard to find this year — a recent report says that a spectacular wildflower season is very possible.

Wildflower Haven recently released its Texas Bluebonnet and Wildflower Report for the 2019 spring wildflower season, and there's a lot to celebrate for Central Texas.

"Unless the rest of February and March end up being well below normal in rainfall and well above normal in temperature, we should see the best wildflower season since 2010," the report said. Above-average rains in the fall contribute to favorable bloom outlook.

The report includes details for five main regions in Texas: Big Bend (Brewster, Presidio Counties); Brenham Area (Austin, Fayette, Grimes, Waller, Washington Counties); North Central (Ennis/Ellis County and Cedar Hill area); Hill Country (Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Llano, Mason, San Saba Counties); and South Texas (Atascosa, De Witt, Gonzales, Guadalupe Counties).

The report for the Hill Country says that it can expect an above average to well above average season, with possible early blooms east of US 281. A map in the report notes that there have been reports of early bluebonnet sightings in Austin and Round Rock.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center said in its wildflower forecast that we can expect an early season, but maybe not a "super bloom."

“I think the display will be pretty average for quantities — (just) starting a little early because of the warmer weather," Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Wildflower Center’s director of horticulture, said in the release.

But an earlier season doesn't necessarily mean a shorter season, the Center notes in its forecast.

Fingers crossed for an incredible wildflower season — it's no guarantee just yet.

"The 2019 Spring Wildflower season in some ways may resemble the 2010 once-in-a-lifetime season," Wildflower Haven's report said. "There are some negative factors at play, so don't count on a season exactly like 2010."

