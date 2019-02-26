LEVELLAND — South Plains College's resurgence in women's basketball happened faster than Gabbie Green anticipated. All the same, the Lady Texans' sparkplug guard has sure enjoyed the path from not making the postseason her freshman year to being part of a conference champion as a sophomore.

Green scored 24 points Monday night and No. 4 South Plains clinched a share of the Western Junior College Athletic Conference title with an 82-56 conquest of Clarendon College in the regular-season home finale.

A year ago, the Lady Texans finished 17-13, 4-10 in the WJCAC and failed to earn one of the conference's four spots in the Region V Tournament. When this season started, there were two returnees and a cast of newcomers.

"This has taken me by surprise," Green said. "I wasn't expecting our record to be this good. I was expecting to be part of something that was going to build. I'm glad that it's happening right now. We have much more to go."

Freshman forward Sarah Shematsi scored 19 points, 10 coming in a second-half burst that turned a close game into a runaway. That enabled South Plains coach Cayla Petree to one by one sub out her three sophomores — Green, Chantel Govan and Keke Hunter — in the final minute so the Texan Dome crowd could recognize them.

South Plains (27-2, 12-1) leads No. 12 New Mexico Junior College (23-4, 11-2) by one game and closes the regular season Thursday at No. 19 Odessa College (19-7, 9-4). The worst the Lady Texans can finish is tied for the conference championship, and they win it outright if they beat Odessa or if NMJC loses.

"We have something bigger that's coming after that," Shematsi said, "but I'm happy about it."

Clarendon (8-21, 1-12) is at the bottom of the WJCAC, but the Lady Bulldogs made six of their first eight 3-point goals — two apiece by Kea Mays and Kelzie Orr —after halftime to try and spoil the celebration. The fourth of those 3s narrowed South Plains' lead to 38-37, the fifth cut it to 43-40 and the sixth to 47-43.

"Our defense, we were bad, bad," Shetmatsi said. "We were like, 'C'mon now.' And then we started to get up on defense and everything went better."

"We were thinking, 'How in the world does this happen? We need to pick it up,'" Green said.

After a Kaleigh Stolz 3 made it 49-45 late in the third quarter, South Plains made a 21-0 run. Keke Hunter and Shematsi scored four apiece of the first 10 as the lead grew to 59-45, and Shematsi closed the run with 3s on back-to-back trips for a 70-45 cushion.

"I was bad at first," Shematsi said of her offensive night. "I didn't make my shots. But coach Petree knew how to motivate me. After that, when I was open, I was shooting and I was more confident."

Hunter finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds, and 6-foot-5 sophomore Ruth Koang had 10 points.

Green hit a 3 with 59 seconds left, and Petree pulled the 5-7 guard. Green playfully posed and bowed as she looked into the crowd, then went up to hug her mother and best friend, who drove the nearly 500 miles from Bellville on Monday.

"They came up to support me in my last home game," Green said. "I'm just glad we were able to put on a show for them."

SOUTH PLAINS COLLEGE 82

CLARENDON COLLEGE 56

CLARENDON — Hopkins 1-6 2-2 4, Stolz 2-7 2-2 8, Smith 1-4 0-1 2, Mays 4-12 0-0 11, Nails 1-3 0-0 3, Escobal 1-3 0-0 3, Owens 3-3 0-0 6, Lightfoot 1-2 0-0 3, Orr 4-10 0-0 12, Howard 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 19-55 6-7 56.

SOUTH PLAINS — Morris 0-6 0-0 0, Shematsi 6-15 4-4 19, Hunter 5-8 7-11 17, Green 8-14 5-6 24, Govan 3-7 0-0 8, Dominguez 0-0 0-0 0, Noah 2-2 0-0 4, Robin 0-2 0-0 0, Koang 4-6 2-2 10, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 18-25 82.

Clarendon;15;8;22;11;—;56

South Plains;20;10;27;25;—;82

3-point goals: Clarendon 12-33 (Orr 4-10, Mays 3-10, Stolz 2-3, Escobal 1-1, Lightfoot 1-1, Nails 1-3, Hopkins 0-1, Howard 0-4), South Plains 8-22 (Green 3-5, Shematsi 3-7, Govan 2-3, Robin 0-2, Moris 0-5). Total fouls: Clarendon 15, South Plains 10. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Clarendon 20 (Hopkins 6), South Plains 41 (Hunter 16). Assists: Clarendon 12 (Nails 3, Mays 3), South Plains 15 (Green 6). Steals: Clarendon 6 (Hopkins 3), South Plains 8 (Green 3, Hunter 3). Turnovers: Clarendon 19 (Mays 4), South Plains 14 (Hunter 3, Koang 3). Blocked shots: Clarendon 0, South Plains 5 (Koang 3). Records: Clarendon 8-21, 1-12; South Plains 27-2, 12-1.