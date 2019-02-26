Texas Tech running backs coach DeAndre Smith followed new Red Raiders coach Matt Wells from Utah State. Smith's son plans to be part of the program, too, which might be quite a bonus.

Donovan Smith, a second-team all-state wide receiver at Nevada power Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, announced his commitment Monday night to Tech. Smith is listed at 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds.

He caught 49 passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns last season as a junior, helping Bishop Gorman go 11-3 and average nearly 47 points per game. Though Smith made his mark as a receiver, he also has a quarterback background and could play there in college.

Smith caught passes last season from Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Bowens, who committed to Penn State last week. Smith was in Lubbock over the weekend for the Red Raiders' junior day for invited recruits.

In making his commitment public on social media, Smith wrote, "After a great weekend at Texas Tech, I am excited to say I'm going to be a Red Raider."

Utah State, Nevada and San Diego State also have offered Smith scholarships.