Richard Throop, former President and CEO of the Corpus Christi Association of Realtors, has been located after being reported missing on January 23. Throop called the Corpus Christi police after learning a missing person’s case had been filed involving himself. He also contacted a local news outlet, telling them that he “was not hiding from anyone”.

According to news reports, about a week after his disappearance, someone contacted the police department to report that there were “discrepancies” in the financial dealings of the CCAR and that that organization would “conduct an audit to determine the loss” to the company.

Throop claims that he is innocent, according to these same sources, and says that he is dealing with early-onset dementia, causing him to forget many things, including how to spell at some points.

The “discrepancies” that were spoke of stem from some unauthorized charges that were noticed by a member of the CCAR. A credit card was used and some of the charges seem suspicious and are under investigation. So far, it is unknown how much money is missing from the CCAR accounts.

The CCPD’s Financial Crimes unit is investigating Throop and whatever erroneous charges there may be.