State Sen. Charles Perry filed a bill Wednesday that could open the door for farmers in Texas to legally grow hemp.

The Lubbock Republican's filing of SB 1240 comes after the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill gave a pathway for states to authorize farmers to grow industrial hemp, a crop that cannot exceed a THC level of 0.3 percent and does not have the ability to create the "high" of marijuana.

The bill is a change from the 2014 version that allowed farmers in some states to grow the crop as part of pilot programs with universities or state departments. With the change in the law, there is also the provision that each state must present their own plan to the federal government for approval.

"Hemp products are bought and sold every day in Texas in stores like H-E-B and United," said Perry. "However, farmers in Texas do not get to profit off this production like farmers in 41 other states. Why should our hardworking farmers not have the same opportunity?"

Perry added that the bill would require a farmer to go through a background check, obtain a license, and have a third party test their crop to ensure THC levels stay "very low." Perry warned that anyone who abuses the system could have their crop destroyed and lose their license.

The Texas Farm Bureau also offered support for the bill, saying hemp production is a viable crop option in Texas.

"We urge the legislature to remove barriers to its production here," said Russell Boening, TFB President. "It is a drought tolerant crop with many uses that can be grown anywhere in our state."

Boening added, "Hemp should be another crop option for Texas farmers who are struggling with low commodity prices."