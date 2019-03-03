DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Open houses Tuesday

on Congress Avenue plans

The city of Austin and its partners will host open houses to present recommendations for the future of downtown Congress Avenue from 7:15 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 800 Congress, 800 Congress Ave.

A number of options were presented at the city’s last meeting on the topic, feedback was gathered and officials will share the results and draft of the new vision at these open houses. Presentations will be conducted by project staff, and attendees can meet with staff to ask questions.

GEORGETOWN

Workshop to discuss

allocating road bond funds

The Williamson County Commissioner Court will host a workshop during its regularly scheduled meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to determine how to allocate the remaining $20 million of the $275 million approved by voters in 2013 for road improvements.

The meeting is in the Williamson County Courthouse, 710 S. Main St.

Mike Weaver with Prime Strategies, the county’s road bond management company, informed the court that the 2013 road bonds have funded 60 initial projects that were listed as needed and a few additional projects that were identified after the program was initiated.

BASTROP

Legal aid offered

Tuesday at library

A session for residents to receive legal aid will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bastrop Public Library, 1100 Church St.

Attendees will be able to speak with an attorney for 10 to 15 minutes to receive advice and aid. People who are financially eligible also can apply for free legal services from Texas RioGrande Legal Aid. Advice cannot be given for criminal or immigration matters.

PFLUGERVILLE

ACC hosting meeting

on financial aid, admissions

Austin Community College representatives will give a presentation on financial aid and the college’s admission process from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pflugerville Public Library, 1008 W. Pfluger St.

Attendees will learn about the types of financial aid available to students through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, Texas Application for State Financial Aid and scholarships. Presenters will also give a step-by-step review of the application process for admission to Austin Community College.

TRAVIS COUNTY

First responders receive

teddy bear donations

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services and other local first responders have received their annual teddy bear donation from the Austin Junior Forum Teddy Bear Program.

The program provides teddy bears and toy Dalmatians for public safety agencies to give to children involved in traumatic events. Agencies benefiting from the program include Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Travis County sheriff's office.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran of Joe M. Wise of Austin turned 92 on Monday.

World War II veteran Edward Swenson of Milano, formerly of Manor, turned 26 on Tuesday.

World War II veteran William "Bill" Kasper of Austin turned 93 on Sunday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff