Thursday forecast for Austin: Could it be? Spring, is that you?

Skies will be partly sunny after patchy fog in the morning clears out, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures will climb to a high near 71 degrees, which is just one degree above the normal for this day in Austin, forecasters said.

Come nighttime, temperatures will only dip to a low of 60 degrees and skies will be mostly cloudy, forecasters said. Thursday's low is above normal for Austin, which typically sees a low of 49 degrees on this day, climate data show.

Warm temperatures will kick off the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 79 and south-southwest wind blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40 percent chance of rain and a low around 64. South wind blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and a high near 81. Mostly clear at night with a low around 54.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and a high near 71. Cloudy at night with a 40 percent chance of rain and a low around 54.

Monday: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and a high near 64. Cloudy at night with a 40 percent chance of rain and a low around 59.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60 percent chance of rain and a low around 55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and a high near 74.